A man from West Los Angeles was found guilty Monday on federal charges for stalking and harassing four female doctors at two Veterans Affairs hospitals.

A federal judge convicted 50-year-old Gueorgui Hristov Pantchev of four counts of stalking for the repeated harassment of two doctors at West Los Angeles Veterans Affairs Medical Center and two doctors working at the VA’s Loma Linda facility in San Bernardino County.

The harassment began more than a decade ago in 2011, according to the United States Department of Justice.

In 2011, Pantchev sent multiple threatening messages to the doctors at the West L.A. clinic which led to him being charged and convicted in 2014 on nine counts of stalking and witness intimidation.

After serving his sentence in state prison, Pantchev was paroled in 2017 and was banned from the VA clinic where those two doctors worked. He then began seeking medical care at the Loma Linda facility where he met the other two women doctors who are listed as victims in the case.

Pantchev began stalking, harassing and intimidating those two women, according to the DOJ. Eventually, in 2020, he returned to the West L.A. clinic for medical care where he began harassing the same victims from nine years ago.

The DOJ says he started giving the women and their colleagues “hundreds of lewd, sexually explicit, and defamatory fliers” that featured large pictures of the two female doctors. He continued to distribute the fliers at the VA clinic and other locations, DOJ officials said.

In January 2021, Panchev was arrested after he drove to the home of one of the women and then to her child’s elementary school where he handed out more of the sexually explicit fliers. Those fliers included details about the victim’s home address and contact information. He’s been in federal custody ever since.

On Monday, he was found guilty of stalking all four women and on Sept. 26 he will appear in court for his sentencing. He could face a maximum sentence of five years for each stalking conviction, DOJ officials said.