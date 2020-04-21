Where L.A. County residents struggling to afford food can find help

Crews with Los Angeles County handle food to be delivered to those in need during the COVID-19 outbreak in this photo posted on the county’s Flickr page on March 23, 2020.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to take its toll on the economy, Los Angeles County officials on Tuesday released a list of resources for those struggling to put food on their tables.

About 2 million residents already faced hunger and food insecurity before the outbreak hit, according to the county. With many people losing their income, that number will likely grow.

The county outlined the following resources for those on need:

CalFresh

The California Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program provides financial help to low-income households. Click here to find income eligibility and other requirements. The program is available to many immigrants.

Those who qualify can apply on the CalFresh website.

Free food and delivery for seniors, people with disabilities

The county is providing free meals to people 60 and older affected by the outbreak. Those who want to request meals can call 1-800-510-2020.

Food may be delivered or distributed through locations across the county. Those 65 or older must send a caregiver, friend or family member to pick up their meals.

See the map below or click here to find a nearby distribution site.

Delivery services are also available to individuals with a permanent or temporary disability, as well dependent adults ages 18 to 59. They can call 888-863-7411.

Free food for low-income families

The Emergency Food Assistance Program is providing free food by appointment to low-income families and older adults through distribution centers. Click the following links for more information on each location:



• East Los Angeles Service Center

• Centro Maravilla Service Center

• San Gabriel Valley Service Center

• Asian Service Center

• Florence Firestone Service Center

• Willowbrook Senior Center

• San Pedro Service Center

• Santa Clarita Valley Community Center

For groups and people who want to help

The county website also has information for service providers and nonprofits that need resources to help others, including assistance on finding volunteers and requesting food from the L.A. Regional Food Bank.

Groups that want to receive unused food from restaurants and other businesses should download Food Finders or ChowMatch app, the county said.

Individuals who want to donate food can fill out this online form.

Providers have expressed a particular need for ready-to-eat meals, non-perishable items and specialty foods such as vegan and kosher options. They also need drivers and vehicles to deliver food.