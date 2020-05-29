Whites far less likely to die from coronavirus than blacks, Latinos in L.A. County, officials say

Clarice Kavanaugh places a hand on the casket of her friend Charles Jackson at Inglewood Park Cemetery on April 15, 2020. Jackson was diagnosed with COVID-19 after returning home from a ski trip in Idaho and died days later in the hospital. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

The coronavirus death rate among minorities is substantially higher than that of whites, according to Los Angeles County officials.

Whites were the least likely to die from the virus, with 13 fatalities reported per 100,000 Caucasian residents.

But for every 100,000 Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents, there were 53 to 154 deaths — a rate four to 12 times higher than for white people.

For every 100,000 black residents, there were 26 coronavirus deaths. That’s a death rate double that of whites.

