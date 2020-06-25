Mountain lion captured by wildlife officials after hiding in crawlspace of Monrovia home

Wildlife officials captured a mountain lion that hid in the crawlspace of a Monrovia home early Thursday morning.

The big cat was spotted near the intersection of West Colorado Boulevard and Monterey Avenue, prompting a response from officials.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed agents looking into the crawlspace of a home about 7:15 a.m.

Shortly before 8 a.m., officials pulled the mountain lion, which had apparently been tranquilized, out from under the home.

The mountain lion was then loaded into a truck and driven out of the neighborhood.

The home was located about a block away from Monrovia High School.