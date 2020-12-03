Wind-driven brush fire threatens homes in Orange County, prompts evacuations

A wind-whipped wildfire was threatening homes in Orange County’s mountain communities, prompting evacuations and warnings early Thursday that the fire could rapidly spread.

A mandatory evacuation order was in effect for residents of Silverado Canyon, Modjeska Canyon and Williams Canyon as the Bond fire “exploded to 1,500 acres,” the Orange County Fire Authority said. Structures were threatened in Silverado and Williams canyons.

Embers were already igniting new fires across Santiago Canyon Road. “Residents in the area should be prepared to evacuate,” the Orange County Fire Authority said in a tweet. More than 240 firefighters were battling the fire.

The fire authority had said just after 11 p.m. Wednesday that a structure fire had extended into nearby vegetation, and that firefighters were on scene with fire helicopters and a helitanker assisting.

