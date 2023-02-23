A homeless encampment lines a sidewalk in the Skid Row community on Dec. 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

As a winter storm makes its way across Southern California, Los Angeles County reminded the public that its Winter Shelter Program is open to the county’s unhoused population.

Temperatures are expected to drop into the 30s and 40s range across the southland. KTLA meteorologists expect snow to follow in elevations as 1,000 feet. Light snow fell in Santa Clarita, Simi Valley, La Crescenta, La Cañada Flintridge, Sun Valley and San Bernardino County, including Fontana and Yucaipa.

The National Weather Service also issued a rare blizzard warning for Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

“We have not experienced blizzard-like conditions in our Southern California mountains since before 2007,” KTLA weatherman Kaj Goldberg said. “So, we’re getting ready for a historic event.”

The low temperatures led L.A. County to issue a cold weather warning while also letting Angelenos know the county Winter Shelter Program is open to those needing it.

Here is a list of winter shelters in Los Angeles County:

High Desert MAC

Location: 45150 60th St Lancaster, 9353

Phone number: (661) 723-4873

HAL Facility

Location: 8311 S. Western Ave. Los Angeles, 90047

Phone number: (323) 917-8832

Adult WSP Site – Whittier

Location: 12426 Whittier Blvd., Whittier, CA 90602

Phone number: (562) 351-9126

Adult WSP Site – View St.

Location: 2155 S. West View St. Los Angeles, CA 90016

Phone number: (424) 345-2236

FTS Adult WSP Site – Long Beach

Location: 1720 Termino Ave., Long Beach CA 90804

Phone number: (323) 847-9211

HAL Facility- Broadway

Location: 8770 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90003

Phone number: (323) 891-4971

Winter shelters are located across the county and homeless residents can call 2-1-1 to check the bed availability at various facilities. The facilities are open to residents 18 years old or older and who are experiencing homelessness.

The shelters also welcome pets and emotional support animals and serve meals three times a day. People are only allowed to bring two bags of their belongings each, according to the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority website.

The Winter Shelter Program will be available until March 31.