With officers’ inoculation rate lagging behind the public’s, LAPD to examine making COVID vaccines mandatory

Los Angeles police Chief Michel Moore, in the foreground, is seen in an undated photo. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

The Los Angeles Police Commission on Tuesday requested the LAPD report back to it on the possibility and legality of a COVID-19 vaccination mandate for officers and the work assignments of its unvaccinated personnel — who represent nearly half the department.

The commission’s civilian members requested the information during their weekly virtual meeting after citing reporting in The Times over the weekend that showed that vaccination rates in public safety agencies in L.A. and across California lag behind those of the state’s overall population.

Only about 52% of LAPD officers are at least partially vaccinated, compared with 64% of Los Angeles residents 16 and older and about 72% of adult Californians, The Times reported. Only about 51% of city firefighters are at least partially vaccinated.

Commissioner William Briggs said the low rate of vaccination among officers, combined with the fact that not all officers wear masks, raised concerns for him, particularly given the city’s obligation to keep its own employees and members of the public safe.

