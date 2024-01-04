A 20-year-old woman has been arrested in the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian in Pomona that occurred less than 90 minutes into the new year.

Isabella Ortega was taken into custody on Tuesday, a day after the death of 23-year-old Khailyn Garcia Sanchez, the Pomona Police Department said in a news release.

According to police, Sanchez was crossing Garey Avenue near Center Street at 1:27 a.m. when she was hit by a vehicle that then fled the scene.

Sanchez was found in the roadway and taken to a local hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

According to jail records, Ortega was arrested at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday and booked at the Pomona Police Department at about 4 p.m. that afternoon.

She is being held in lieu of $80,000 bail and had an appearance at Pomona Superior Court scheduled for Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 909-622-1241.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).