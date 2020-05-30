Woman accused of robbing El Segundo bagel shop, carjacking motorist amid police pursuit

A woman accused of robbing a bagel shop in El Segundo, leading police on a pursuit, carjacking another motorist at gunpoint after crashing in Inglewood and then eluding officers was found and arrested earlier this week, police said Friday.

Samantha Tovar, 22, of San Francisco, pictured in a photo released by the El Segundo Police Department following her arrest on May 27, 2020.

Samantha Tovar, 22, of San Francisco, was taken into custody in South Gate on Wednesday and booked on suspicion of robbery, carjacking, evading police and resisting arrest, according to the El Segundo Police Department and Los Angeles County booking records.

The investigation began Tuesday with a report of an armed robbery at Noah’s BAgels, 2231 East Rosecrans Ave. in El Segundo, police said in a written statement. The robber, described as a woman armed with a handgun, fled the scene in a Chrysler 300 before police arrived.

“An El Segundo Police Sergeant located the suspect vehicle and a police pursuit

ensued into the city of Inglewood,” the statement said.

The chase led to Inglewood, where Tovar crashed into several other cars and light pole, officials said.”

“The suspect exited the vehicle, resulting in a foot pursuit,” according to the police statement. “The suspect ultimately pointed a handgun at a driver, who was stopped in traffic on Arbor Vitae Street and La Cienega Boulevard, and stole his vehicle.”

Police continued pursuing the carjacked vehicle, but soon lost sight of it.

Detectives took over the case and identified Tovar as the suspect, police said. She was found and arrested in South Gate about 12:45 p.m. Wednesday.

” Subsequent to her arrest, it was learned Tovar was also a suspect in a separate armed robbery in South Gate,” the statement said. Further details about the South Gate crime were not available Friday evening.

Anyone with information was urged to contact El Segundo police Detective Paul Saldana at 310-524-2284. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.