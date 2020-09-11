Woman fatally shot, man wounded when handgun accidentally goes off at Rancho Cucamonga indoor range

An indoor firing range in the 9000 block of 9th Street in Rancho Cucamonga is shown in a Street View image from Google Maps.

A woman was fatally shot and a man was wounded when a handgun accidentally went off at an indoor firing range in Rancho Cucamonga, police said Thursday.

Police responded to the gun range along the 9000 block of 9th Street about 5:55 p.m. Saturday.

A man and woman were each found suffering from a gunshot wound, and they were taken to a hospital, police said in a news release.

Tatianna Holt, 36 of Compton, was pronounced dead at the hospital, while Cory Carmichael, 34 of Claremont, was treated and later released, police said.

An investigation revealed that the shooting occurred while Carmichael was clearing a handgun. Authorities described it as accidental.

Investigators conducted several interviews and no arrests were made, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and officials said the full report will be submitted to the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office for review.