Police are investigating after an Orange County woman was found dead in a hotel room on Saturday.

The body of Griselda Petra Pinedareta, 36, was found unresponsive inside a Laguna Niguel hotel located on the 28000 block of Camino Capistrano around noontime.

Pinedareta was later pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel. Her cause of death has not been determined.

Authorities are investigating the case as a homicide due to the “suspicious nature of the death.”

The woman’s vehicle is currently missing and deputies are searching for it.

Pinedareta’s vehicle is described as a 1999 gray Honda Civic with California license plate 8BLU923.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Orange County Sheriff’s Department at 714-288-6740. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.