Woman found stabbed to death in Upland; 2 people detained

A woman was found stabbed to death in Upland on Thursday and investigators have detained two people of interest, according to police.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of Adriana Way for a call about suspicious activity at 7:02 a.m. and found the woman lying in the street and bleeding from stab wounds, the Upland Police Department said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

A witness told investigators they saw a man leaving the scene, according to police.

Authorities detained a male and female in the investigation. The individuals have not been identified and have only been described by police as persons of interest.

Police said neither they nor the victim are residents of the neighborhood where the body was found.

As Sky5 flew overhead around 10:30 a.m., the woman’s body was still lying in the street beside a white sedan parked at the end of a cul-de-sac.

No other details have been released by police as the investigation continues.