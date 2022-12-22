Authorities are investigating after a woman was shot multiple times while driving on the 101 Freeway last Saturday.

California Highway Patrol received calls of a traffic collision involving a black Audi Sedan on the Northbound 101 Freeway at White Oak Ave around 5:16 p.m.

When troopers arrived, they found the sedan’s driver, a 26-year-old woman, with multiple gunshot wounds. She was inside her vehicle which was parked on the right shoulder, officials said.

The woman was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

No suspects have been identified and CHP is asking for witnesses who may have information about the shooting.

Any dashcam recordings on Dec. 17 from the northbound and southbound lanes of the 101 Freeway from the 405 to Tampa Avenue are being sought. The timeframe is between 4:45 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call CHP Southern Division’s Major Crimes Unit at 323-644-9550. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.