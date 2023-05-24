A woman out jogging was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver in Tarzana Tuesday night.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was running in the 4200 block of Reseda Boulevard at about 10:40 p.m. and tried to cross the street when she was struck, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The Land Rover that hit her was heading south and fled the scene and is still outstanding, police said.

The woman’s husband arrived at the scene after she failed to return home, and police informed him of what happened.

Alexis Lewis contributed to this report.