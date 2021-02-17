Woman killed, teenager hospitalized in West L.A. crash

A woman was killed and a teenager was hospitalized in a West Los Angeles car crash Wednesday, officials said.

Authorities received a call regarding a two-car collision in the area of West Olympic Boulevard and Overland Avenue around 5:15 p.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department said in an incident alert.

A woman driving one of the vehicles was trapped in the wreckage and was deemed “beyond medical help,” according to the department. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle was a teenage boy, who was taken to an area hospital with moderate injuries.

A third vehicle was stopped near the scene of the crash but was not involved in the collision, the department said.

Sky5 aerial video showed two damaged vehicles, one of them appearing to be completely crushed.

One or more lanes in the immediate area were expected to remain closed in both directions for some time, officials said.

No further details were immediately available.