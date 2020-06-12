Woman seen in racist rant video in Torrance appears in 2nd recording

A woman who sparked outrage when a video recording of her racist rant against a young Asian woman in Torrance went viral on Wednesday surfaced in a second, similar video on Thursday.

The new video, again taken at Charles H. Wilson Park, shows a man confronting the woman and asking her, “Did you just make a racist comment.” The man was with his 11-year-old son.

The woman replied, “I am not a racist person, but you know what, you need to go home,” she said.

“I don’t care about your Facebook or your video. Do you know how many people can’t stand you being here?

As the conversation continued, the woman said she was calling the police and began speaking to the man in a mock Asian accent, repeating several times, “You understand me, China man?”

As in Wednesday’s video, the woman also threatened to have her family harm the man recording the video.

“Do you know who my family is? You are so (expletive). You are going to nna get (expletive). You’re kids are gonna get (expletive), the woman said.

“This is my country and this is from my government: Go home. Put that on your Facebook.”

The man, who did not want his name published, said he was most disturbed by the fact the profane rant took place in front of his son.

“In 2020, no one should be hearing these kind of racial slurs,” said the man, who did not want his identity revealed. “It’s completely another thing to say racial slurs to minors, they need to be protected.”

“My dad was innocent and he did nothing wrong, so I was confused,” the boy said.

The encounter prompted the man to sit down and have a talk with his son about racism, he said.

It was the second time in two days videos have emerged of the same woman berating people with racist.

She was recorded on Wednesday at the same park, where she ranted at a young woman who was doing exercises on a staircase.

“Go back to whatever (expletive) Asian country you belong in,” the woman is heard shouting during the tirade. “This is not your place. This is not your home. We do not want you here.”

Upon seeing the woman on television news, Kayceelyn Salminoa told KTLA she recognized her as the same person who had attacked her in a public restroom last October.

“That’s a voice you don’t forget, that’s a face you don’t forget. especially what she had done to me,” Salminoa said.

The woman had been berating a cleaning woman when Salminoa said she intervened on the cleaning woman’s behalf. The infuriated woman responded by throwing Salminoa to the ground and threatened her not to get back up, she said.

When Salminoa did begin to get up, “That’s when she physically grabs my hair and pushed me down and starts punching the back of my head.

Salminoa said she filed a police report at the time, but never heard anything further.

Torrance Police Department officials said they are looking into the incidents.

Related Content Caught on camera: Woman targeted by racist rant at park in Torrance Video