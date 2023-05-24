A woman is dead and her neighbor is under arrest after a shooting in the Vermont Vista neighborhood of South Los Angeles Tuesday night.

The shooting in the 8700 block of South Vermont Avenue occurred around 9:30 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers found a 31-year-old woman with multiple gunshot wounds, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her neighbor, a man in his 40s, was taken into custody early Wednesday morning, though the events leading up to the shooting have not yet been made public.

“Well take him back to our station and try to determine what actually happened,” said Officer Adrian Gonzalez.

Alberto Mendez contributed to this report.