A woman who survived a ruptured aneurysm seven years ago is back at the 37th annual Los Angeles Marathon to help raise awareness about survivors of brain aneurysms.

Kathy Nguyen did her comeback race just 11 months after surviving her aneurysm in March 2015. She invited her neurosurgeon, Dr. Jonathin Russin, who took on the challenge to run the whole marathon with her.

They’ve been running races together ever since.

“She’s done so much for USC and for brain aneurysm survivors,” Dr. Russin said. He gave a shout-out to the WeRunWithYou organization founded by Nguyen and her husband, Robby.

