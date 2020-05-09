Worker fatally injured at LAX construction site

A worker suffered fatal injuries at a construction site near the Theme Building at the Los Angeles International Airport, officials said Saturday.

The incident happened around 6 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The agency described the worker as a man.

Firefighters and airport police officers responded to the intersection of East Way and Center Way and performed CPR, but the worker was “beyond medical help” and died at the scene, said a statement from LAX.

The case remains under investigation, but airport authorities believe it was an accident.

“Los Angeles World Airports’ thoughts and prayers are with the person’s family, friends and fellow construction workers during this horrible tragedy. … We will be gathering additional information and sharing as we have it,” the LAX statement said.

Fire and police are responding to an equipment collapse at a construction site near the Theme Building. Emergency vehicles are on scene and traffic is being routed around the area. — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) May 9, 2020