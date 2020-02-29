Wrestling coach at high school in Huntington Beach accused of sex with student

Kevin Rayford, 30, of Seal Beach, pictured in a photo provided by the Huntington Beach Police Department following his arrest on Feb. 28, 2020.

Police arrested a 30-year-old man who serves as a walk-on wrestling coach at a high school at Marina High School in Huntington Beach on Friday on suspicion of carrying on a sexual relationship with an underage student, authorities said.

Kevin Rayford of Seal Beach is accused of unlawful sex with a minor, according to Huntington Beach Police Department Capt. Tim Martin.

Detectives launched an investigation last week into the alleged misconduct, police said. Rayford was taken into custody on Friday.

“Marina High School staff and school district officials acted swiftly in notifying us of the allegations against Rayford and are fully cooperating with the investigation,” Martin said in a written statement. “At this time, the investigation into this case is still ongoing and no further details will be released.”

Anyone with information was urged to contact Huntington Beach police Detective McCollom at smccollom@hbpd.org. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-347-6227.

Information regarding Rayfords bail and initial court appearance was not available Friday night.