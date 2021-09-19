Wrong-way crash in San Bernardino leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized

One person was killed and another was injured after a fiery crash on the 210 Freeway in San Bernardino apparently caused by a wrong-way driver early Sunday morning, officials say.

The crash was reported just after 2 a.m. around the northbound Route 259 interchange with the 210 Freeway in San Bernardino, according to police. Officials believe a wrong-way driver was heading southbound in the northbound lanes of the transition when it collided head-on with another vehicle.

The California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino Fire Department responded to the scene and found three vehicles with major damage.

One person was killed and one person was taken to the hospital. Officials have not released the identities of those involved and their condition.

It’s unclear whether alcohol or drugs were a factor in the collision, as the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

