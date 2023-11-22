A major route through Yosemite National Park is now closed for the season.

According to Caltrans, Tioga Pass, which is also known as Highway 120, will likely remain closed until late May or early June.

Caltrans says they received notice from the National Park Service of the seasonal winter closure of eastbound Highway 120 to traffic just east of Crane Flat Road inside Yosemite National Park due to snow conditions as of Tuesday afternoon.

Caltrans says entrances including those along Highway 120 from the west, Hetch Hetchy, Highway 140, and Highway 41 will remain open all year.

