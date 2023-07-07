Soon-to-be sixth grader Grace Garza was in for a special surprise when she got to experience the World of Barbie VIP experience during her time in the hospital while battling cancer.

During DHR Health Children’s Hospital’s Hispanic Heritage Month, Starlight Children’s Foundation partnered with Mattel to provide an exclusive World of Barbie VIP experience to 11-year-old Garza from Texas, who was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia at age nine.

Throughout her cancer treatment journey, Garza has had to spend a lot of time in the hospital, having missed school days and spending time with family and friends. Rachel Garza, Grace’s mother, says she’s also had to endure a lot of pain throughout the process, going through lumbar punctures and chemotherapy.

With the help of Mattel and Starlight Children’s Foundation, Garza was able to enjoy a private VIP experience in the 20,000 square foot World of Barbie, one of her favorite toys. Within the immersive experience, Garza got to explore the life-size dream house and camper, closets filled with Barbie fashion from over the years, six decades of Barbie dolls and accessories, and much more.

“I was in the hospital for a long time and Starlight delivered some toys and I was able to get a barbie and it made me feel really excited,” Garza said. “Playing with Barbie dolls helped me a lot when I went through treatments.”

11-year-old Grace Garza (Source: Starlight Children’s Foundation)

Soon-to-be sixth grader Grace Garza was in for a special surprise when she got to experience the World of Barbie VIP experience during her time in the hospital while battling cancer. (Source: Starlight Children’s Foundation)

The Mattel toy delivery at DHR Health Children’s Hospital where Garza is receiving her treatment is part of Mattel’s Play it Forward initiative in partnership with the employee resource group, Latinx en Mattel. The toys that are delivered to the hospital represent diverse groups within the Latino community.

“We are thrilled to welcome Grace and her family to the World of Barbie,” said Nancy Molenda, Executive Director of the Mattel Children’s Foundation. “It’s moments like this that let us Play it Forward and make an impact on the lives of children and their families who need play now more than ever.”

“At Starlight, we understand the power of play and its role in promoting the well-being of children,” said Adam Garone, CEO of Starlight Children’s Foundation. “That’s why we’re incredibly grateful to Mattel for funding many of our Starlight Toy Deliveries that transform hospital stays for children coping with illnesses and injuries. Toys and games provide hospitalized kids with much-needed distraction and entertainment, so they don’t miss out on the best part of being a kid.”

Since Garza began treatment two years ago, her cancer is in remission. The young Barbie fan is looking forward to ringing the bell this October, when she is declared cancer free.