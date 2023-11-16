Why would anyone want to spend money to buy Instagram followers? Why wouldn’t they just spend some time building their IG account by posting great content, finding people who want to watch it, and growing their account organically?

Because of the way Instagram works. It’s virtually impossible to build a meaningful presence on the system without a lot of outside help.

The most popular accounts on the platform have hundreds of millions of followers. “Ordinary” IG influencers average around 100,000 followers. You can’t even earn tips on live streams unless you have 10,000 followers.

How are you going to build your account to those levels all by yourself? The bad news is that it’s virtually impossible.

Here’s the good news. Buying followers lets you jumpstart your Instagram growth at a relatively small cost.

