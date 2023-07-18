The kids may all be on TikTok. But the real place to be, for those who want to greatly increase their personal popularity or boost their business’s social media presence, is Instagram.

Make no mistake. Lots of GenZ’ers are on Instagram. But there are enormous numbers of millennials and GenX’ers on the platform; in fact, one of the most attractive reasons to spend marketing resources on Insta is that the demographic balance of its users is almost perfect.

It’s one of the most fruitful sources of fans and customers you can find, once you’ve built a large audience of dedicated followers.

That’s not easy to do, however. There’s enormous competition for eyeballs on Instagram, and even users who’ve spent lots of money to create compelling content have found that the game is stacked against them when they’re trying to attract new followers.

You can continue reading this article on any of the following websites: