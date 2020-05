{{#subject}}Coronavirus in San Bernardino County: Latest case counts by community{{/subject}}Coronavirus in San Bernardino County: Latest case counts by community San Bernardino County provided a list showing how many coronavirus cases were confirmed in each of its cities for the first time on March 30. As of May 18, there were 3,593 confirmed cases and 155 deaths across the county. The data updated daily on the county Department of Public Health website also includes details such […] Read more