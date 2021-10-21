A Dose of Truth: Can horror movies benefit mental health?

Dr. James Simmons, nurse practitioner and founder of “Ask the NP,” answered our pressing health questions from male infertility to horror movies.

First, he took a look at a new study that points to the possibility of using stem cells to cure male infertility.

Next, he filled us in on a study that highlights processed food as being bad for memory.

Then, we took a look at the misconception that men don’t care as much about their physical appearance, which is proven wrong by the statistic that one in three men would trade football for a flat stomach.

Finally, Dr. Simmons explained the science behind how horror movies can actually help people with anxiety.