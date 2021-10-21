A Dose of Truth: Can horror movies benefit mental health?

Off the Clock

by: , , ,

Posted: / Updated:

Dr. James Simmons, nurse practitioner and founder of “Ask the NP,” answered our pressing health questions from male infertility to horror movies.

First, he took a look at a new study that points to the possibility of using stem cells to cure male infertility.

Next, he filled us in on a study that highlights processed food as being bad for memory.

Then, we took a look at the misconception that men don’t care as much about their physical appearance, which is proven wrong by the statistic that one in three men would trade football for a flat stomach.

Finally, Dr. Simmons explained the science behind how horror movies can actually help people with anxiety.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More OTC Video

Tell Me Something Good: AbilityFirst Camp Paivika celebrates 75 years

Celebrate Oktoberfest at Big Bear Lake

Wellness Wednesday: 'Moodtopia' author shares some natural immune system and mood boosts

Travel Tuesday: Vegas expert Rachel Smith shares the shows coming to the Sin City

Jury's Out: What are the legal ramifications of the TikTok 'slap a teacher' challenge?

I Wanna Getaway: Exploring Puerto Vallarta

A Dose of Truth: Can pineapple juice really help with pain?

Legoland California Resort's Halloween Festivities: Brick-or-Treat

Finding Family: Woman meets her half-sister for the first time

Wanna Getaway: Celebrating 50 years of Walt Disney World

Ask the Vet: Can cats still get hurt if they land on their feet?

Tell Me Something Good: OC teen invents tool for early wildfire detection

Jury's Out: Legal expert Alison Triessl weighed in on illegal plastic surgery murders and whether Britney Spears should consider a prenuptial agreement

Spirituality 101: Spiritual Teacher Todd Savvas Explains Charging Crystals, Mercury Retrograde

A Dose of Truth: Are butter and cheese good for your heart?

The band Rhythm Tribe debuts new single "Goodnight" for Hispanic Heritage Month

Wellness Wednesday: How to get the relationship you deserve

More Off the Clock

Most Popular

Latest News

More News