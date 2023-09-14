Good oral health may actually be beneficial to our brains. Dr. James Simmons, nurse practitioner and founder of “Ask the NP,” explains the research that claims there could be a connection between poor dental hygiene and brain health.

Giving our animals a smooch isn’t something we think much of, but is it actually safe? Dr. Simmons discusses a new study that claims kissing our pets can pose a potential danger to our health.

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off The Clock on September 14, 2023.