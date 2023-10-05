For years, experts have shared the risks associated with processed food and drinks on our physical health, but what about our mental health? Dr. James Simmons, nurse practitioner and founder of “Ask the NP,” explains the first large study to suggest consuming ultra-processed products could be linked to depression.

The fall season is here and that usually means an increase in sicknesses going around. Dr. Simmons discusses the three main viruses – influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and COVID-19. He also shares why health officials say this year could be different, and what we should do to prepare.

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off The Clock on Oct. 5, 2023.