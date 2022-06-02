Dr. James Simmons, nurse practitioner and founder of “Ask the NP,” joins us to talk about an upcoming charity fashion show, “Sashay the Runway” put on by APAIT.

Dr. Simmons serves on the advisory board for the non-profit organization, who’s mission is to positively impact the quality of life for vulnerable communities experiencing behavioral health challenges, housing insecurity, and those at-risk for HIV/AIDS.

The upcoming fashion show will raise money to help provide important services for those in the LGBTQ+ community.

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off The Clock on June 2, 2022.