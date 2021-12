Dr. James Simmons, nurse practitioner and founder of “Ask the NP,” joined us to chat about mental and physical health over the holidays.

If you or someone you love is dealing with feelings of depression, emotional distress or suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) to talk or find resources.

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off The Clock on Dec. 22, 2021.