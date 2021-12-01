A Dose of Truth: Should we panic about the omicron variant?

Dr. James Simmons, nurse practitioner, Founder of “Ask the NP” and a CDC HIV Ambassador, stopped by to ease our omicron variant fears and talk about World AIDS Day.
This segment aired on KTLA’s Off The Clock on Dec. 1, 2021.
by: Kara Marken, Eric Spillman, Lynette Romero, Henry DiCarloPosted: / Updated:
Dr. James Simmons, nurse practitioner, Founder of “Ask the NP” and a CDC HIV Ambassador, stopped by to ease our omicron variant fears and talk about World AIDS Day.
This segment aired on KTLA’s Off The Clock on Dec. 1, 2021.