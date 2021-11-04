A Dose of Truth: Should you nod off in the nude?

The Off the Clock team was joined by Dr. James Simmons, a nurse practitioner and founder of “Ask the NP,” who helped us separate medical fact from fiction.

Dr. Simmons brought up a recent study that looked at sleeping in the nude and whether or not it had positive effects.

He also touched on how meditation can actually help people correct mistakes; whether or not CBD is effective for pain management; and interesting medical research concerning seniors.

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off The Clock on Nov. 4, 2021.