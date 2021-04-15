Ask a vet: Dr. Greek answers seasonal pet care questions

Owner of Greek and Associates Veterinary Hospital, Dr. Tom Greek shares his tips to protect your pets from seasonal concerns like allergies and rattlesnakes. This segment aired on KTLA+ ‘Off the Clock’ on April 15, 2021.
by: Kara Marken, Henry DiCarlo, Megan Henderson, Chris SchaublePosted: / Updated:
Owner of Greek and Associates Veterinary Hospital, Dr. Tom Greek shares his tips to protect your pets from seasonal concerns like allergies and rattlesnakes. This segment aired on KTLA+ ‘Off the Clock’ on April 15, 2021.