Ask a Vet: Is your pet too plump? Dr. Greek shares his squish test method

While it may seem tempting to feed your pet every time they beg for food, it could be pushing them over their healthy weight. Our resident veterinarian Dr. Tom Greek shares his squish test method to really tell if your pet is packing on a few too many pounds.

Plus, disaster readiness is important for many Californians, but is your pet prepared too? Greek gives his tips on how to make sure your beloved animals are ready for an emergency, should one arise.

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on Sept. 16, 2021.