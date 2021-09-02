Ask a Vet: Should you really give a dog a bone? Dr. Greek explains

A bone may seem like a delightful delicacy for our dogs, but it comes with hidden dangers. Our resident veterinarian Dr. Tom Greek shares his warning for pet parents who let their dogs dine on scraps from the dinner table.

Plus, a wildfire can create dangerous air to breathe even if it’s burning many miles away. So how does the unhealthy air quality impact our pets? Dr. Greek explains what steps you should take to keep your animals safe.

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on Sept. 2, 2021.

