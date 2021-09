Veterinarian Dr. Tom Greek joined us to answer some of our pressing pet questions.

Locally we’re having a dog flu outbreak, so he shared vaccination tips to prevent the spread.

In terms of pet grooming, he gave us the info on which dogs should be shaved and which shouldn’t.

Finally, he clears up our clamoring cat questions, like whether they can get injured if they land on their feet, and how it’s for our benefit when they “meow.”

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on Sept. 30, 2021.