Our resident veterinarian Dr. Tom Greek warns pet owners to be careful outside, especially around foxtails, which can get attached to paws and fur and cause a lot of problems.

Dr. Greek also shows how to tell the difference between a dirty ear and an ear infection that needs to be addressed by a vet.

Plus, why do dogs dig holes? Dr. Greek has the answer, including how to get them to stop.

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on Aug. 5, 2021.