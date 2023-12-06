Veterinarians across the country are seeing a rise in the number of dogs sick with a severe type of respiratory illness, but is it a serious cause for concern? Veterinarian Dr. Tom Greek discusses his take on it, and what owners should do to protect their pups.

A new drug is now development that could extend the lifespan of our large dogs. Dr. Greek talks more about what he knows and the potential protocol should it become available to the public.

Have a pet question of your own? Reach out to us on our Facebook, ‘X’ or Instagram. You can also send us an email, offtheclock@KTLA.com.

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on Dec. 6, 2023.