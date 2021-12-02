Ask the Vet: How can we keep pets safe from holiday decor?

Veterinarian Dr. Tom Greek joined us to answer our pressing pet questions. He filled us in on some pet safety tips including when decorating for the holidays.
This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on Dec. 2, 2021.
by: Chris Schauble, Henry DiCarlo, Kristan KelleherPosted: / Updated:
Veterinarian Dr. Tom Greek joined us to answer our pressing pet questions. He filled us in on some pet safety tips including when decorating for the holidays.
This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on Dec. 2, 2021.