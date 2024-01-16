Is really that bad to have a pudgy pet? Veterinarian Dr. Tom Greek shares how to tell if your animal is actually overweight and needs to lose a few pounds. He also discusses the health problems that could come with that extra weight.

Dr. Greek also talks about paw licking and chewing, plus the real deal on rats.

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on Jan. 16, 2024.