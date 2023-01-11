Much like our medical bills, vet bills can be quite expensive. So, what about pet insurance to help offset the cost? Veterinarian Dr. Tom Greek shares his tips on how to pick a plan that fits your pet and what you should know before signing up.

He also answers our viewer questions, including how to help ease your pet’s stress when it comes to introducing a new animal into your home.

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on Jan. 11, 2023.