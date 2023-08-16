Incurable diseases are quite common in our beloved pets, but that doesn’t make them a death sentence. Veterinarian Dr. Tom Greek gives his advice when it comes to adopting and caring for an FIV (feline immunodeficiency virus) positive cat. He also shares some potential warning signs plus supportive treatment advice for pets with progressive renal failure, commonly known as chronic kidney disease (CKD).

Dr. Greek discusses a viewer’s question on how to handle hearing loss in a dog, as well as what can be done to help both pet parent and pup deal with the changes their experiencing.

Have a pet question of your own? Reach out to us on our Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. You can also send us an email, offtheclock@KTLA.com.

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on Aug. 16, 2023.