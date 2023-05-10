It’s not uncommon to see a snake slither across the trail here in California, but it could pose a major safety risk to you and your pet. Veterinarian Dr. Tom Greek shares some tips on what to do if your pet gets bitten, as well as ways to prevent and protect against venomous snake bites.

Have a pet question you want answered, on air? Reach out to us on our Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. You can also send us an email, offtheclock@KTLA.com.

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on May 10, 2023.