World Rabies Day is Sept. 28. It was created to raise awareness about one of the world’s deadliest infectious diseases. It’s also used to highlight prevention and control efforts worldwide. Here in the United States, rabies is found mostly in wildlife, but can easily spread to our domesticated animals. Veterinarian Dr. Tom Greek explains the importance of getting our beloved pets vaccinated.

Dr. Greek also discusses a viewer’s question regarding the possibility of cloning our pets.

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on Sept. 19, 2023.