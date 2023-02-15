We know it’s important to spay and neuter our pets to prevent them from reproducing, but can it actually improve their life? Veterinarian Dr. Tom Greek shares the importance of this procedure and the impact it can have on your pet’s longevity and even your wallet.

He also talks about breed profiling and if there is any truth behind those commonly considered “more aggressive.”

Have a pet question of your own? Reach out to us on our Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. You can also send us an email, offtheclock@KTLA.com.

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on Feb. 15, 2023.