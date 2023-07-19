To shave or not to shave? That is a pretty common question when it comes to our pets, but the answer may surprise you. Veterinarian Dr. Tom Greek gives his tips for keeping our pets safe and comfortable as temperatures hit triple digits. He also shares the important signs of heatstroke, plus simple ways to still exercise our dogs during these hot, summer days.

Dr. Greek also discusses a viewer’s question regarding both the benefits and risks of parasite medications for our pets.

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on July 19, 2023.