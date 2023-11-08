The holidays are just around the corner and that means more visits from loved ones, parties and trips away. It also creates more of an opportunity for our beloved pets to escape. Veterinarian Dr. Tom Greek discusses the importance of microchipping our animals, along with the simplicity of the procedure.

The cold temperatures are on their way, but does sweater weather extend to our dogs? Dr. Greek weighs in on whether or not our dogs actually need that pup-shaped parka.

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on Nov. 8, 2023.