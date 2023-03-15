Does your dog bark, bite or snarl at you? Our pet’s behavioral issues may stem from a number of different factors. Veterinarian Dr. Tom Greek shared his suggestions on how to curb aggressive behavior and how to better understand why a pet may be acting out.

Dr. Greek also answered another viewer question that asked for his advice on how to safely introduce a pet when bringing a newborn baby into the home.

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on March 15, 2023.