How do you know when it’s time to say goodbye? As pet parents, we try our hardest to keep our animals around as long as we can. We provide the best care and treatments, but is there a time when that choice could impact their comfort? Veterinarian Dr. Tom Greek shares some of the warning signs that your pet’s health may be ailing. He also discusses euthanasia, and when the hardest option may be the best for your pet.

Dr. Greek gives his advice on what to do and how to handle everything should your pet pass at home. Plus, loving ways to honor their lives – from memorials to special keepsakes.

Have a pet question of your own? Reach out to us on our Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. You can also send us an email, offtheclock@KTLA.com.

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on April 11, 2023.